× 25-year-old man transported to hospital by Flight for Life following crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 25-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Highway W and Kiel Road in the Township of Calumet, Fond du Lac County.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old Johnsburg man traveling south on County Highway W lost control of his vehicle, struck a mailbox, entered into a ditch and his vehicle overturned.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown to Theda Medical Center by Flight for Life with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Calvary Ambulance, Calumet Fire Department and First Responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and Flight for Life all responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.