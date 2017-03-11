“A great time!” V100.7 Family Affair Expo gives back to their listeners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Center was a party for all ages as they hosted the Family Affair Expo on Saturday, March 11th. It was a chance for families to find jobs and better their health.

The party got started early with the V100.7 Family Affair Expo kicking off at 9:00 a.m.

"It's just an opportunity for us to get with our listeners and just have fun, have a great time," said Bailey Coleman, V100.7 program director.

The event was free and open to the public and included giveaways. The first 500 people received a free t-shirt.

The free price tag drew out hundreds of Milwaukeeans, including Nichola Purchase and his family.

"I think it's really cool. It's not too many places you can go to, too many events in Milwaukee that I've been to that is free. It's in a nice area, it's in a location that's convenient," Purchase said.

Purchase was thrilled to see entertainment for the whole family, including health and wellness professionals, live music, a bounce house, a candy bar and Gee's Clippers was on hand giving away free cuts for everyone.

"We just like to give back to the community. You know, Gee's Clippers is big in the community so we try to come out as much as possible for the community," said Lonnie Smith, Gee's Clippers.

The event is a day-long opportunity for V100.7 to say thanks to its listeners. New at this year's affair was a work recruitment area for folks looking for college and employment opportunities.