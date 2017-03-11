× Admirals blanked by Wolves, 4-0

Marek Mazanec turned aside 24 shots, including many in brilliant fashion, but the Admirals couldn’t solve Chicago goalie Jordan Binnington and they dropped a 4-0 decision to the Wolves on Saturday night in Amtrak Rivalry action.

After scoring 20 goals in their past five games combined, the Ads were shutout for the fourth time this season and the first since January 13.

Milwaukee’s power-play, which had been 8-for-32 in the past six games, was unable to get on the board in five tries against the Wolves.

After a scoreless first period, the Wolves got on the board first with a power-play marker from Andrew Agozzino at 10:39 of the sandwich frame.

Vince Dunn earned his 12th goal of the season with 6:39 to play in the game to put the Wolves up by a pair and then another power-play goal, this one from James Wisniewski at 18:00 of the third, pushed the Wolves lead to 3-0.

Mackenzie MacEachem finished the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:04 to play.

The Admirals take a trip to Rockford on Tuesday night before returning home to Panther Arena on Friday, March 17 at 7 pm to take on Iowa in the first half of a home-and-home set.

