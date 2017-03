× Traffic alert: Ramps at I-43 and Brown Deer Rd. shut down due to semi rollover

BAYSIDE¬†— The on and off ramps at I-43 and Brown Deer Rd. are shut down this hour due to a semi rollover.

North Shore Fire and Rescue crews are mitigating a large spill of diesel fuel and spill of truck contents.

There are no injuries to report.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.