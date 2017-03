GREEN BAY — It looks like the Green Bay Packers have added a tight end. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday, March 11th, the team is bringing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Lance Kendricks back to Wisconsin.

One day after signing Martellus Bennett, Packers now bringing former Rams TE Lance Kendricks back to Wisconsin, per @RobDemovsky and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Kendricks is a Milwaukee native. He graduated from Rufus King High School.

The Packers have yet to confirm the move.