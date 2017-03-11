“Irish territory:” Thousands crowd Milwaukee’s downtown streets for annual St. Patrick’s parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Maybe we lucked out on the weather but the chilly temperatures didn't stop thousands from enjoying Milwaukee's 51st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11th.

There are a few great ways to take in the parade. You could be a parade judge like John Fisher, who enjoys the Irish dancing.

"I am blessed. I have a son in Ireland and I have a daughter who was a world champion Irish dancer," said Fisher.

Of course, anybody can judge for themselves which float they like best. Being a spectator is another great way to take in the parade.

"This is our first outing. We've never been in Irish territory before," said Jennifer, attended parade.

Then there's Adam Zaspel, who watched it all pass by, even though all eyes were on him as he was actually in the parade.

"I started out doing a little of their bar-backing and ended up driving the bus. I ended up getting my CDL just to drive the bus. And I kept doing it and they keep calling me," said Zaspel.

Three different vantage points but every one shares the same perspective, because this weekend everyone is Irish.

"We're having a great time. It's lots of fun," said a spectator.

Another special guest who took part in the parade, FOX6's Ted Perry.