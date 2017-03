× Man found fatally shot near 37th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 37th and Hadley on Milwaukee’s north side early Saturday, March 11th.

A man was found fatally shot around 12:40 a.m. during circumstances that are still under investigation, police say.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

