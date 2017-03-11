Police: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’s north side

Hit-and-run crash near 5th and Garfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened near 5th and Garfield on the city’s north side early Saturday, March 11th.

Officials say incident happened around 4:00 a.m. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There is no one in custody at this time.

