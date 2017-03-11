“The Blood is on the Doorstep:” Documentary on Dontre Hamilton family premieres at SXSW Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The family of Dontre Hamilton will be getting some national attention next week. A documentary sharing their story will be premiering at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

The family saw the film earlier this week and will be at the premiere. They say the film shows the human side to their family, and they want their story to empower others.

It's a fight for justice brought back into the spotlight.

"Just to see what we've been through, it seems like just yesterday," said Nate Hamilton, Dontre Hamilton's brother.

The story of Dontre Hamilton: a man shot and killed in 2014, by a then-Milwaukee police officer in Red Arrow Park, now seen on the big screen.

"There was so much intensity, so much love and determination," said Nate.

The film, "The Blood is at the Doorstep," shows the aftermath of tragedy and how the Hamilton's transformed into activists.

"You have to learn how to love again, you have to want people to respect you again," said Maria Hamilton, Dontre Hamilton's mother.

For Maria Hamilton, the film shows a human side to her struggle.

"Parts of the film made me cry, parts of the film made me laugh -- but overall, I'm blessed to have the family I have," said Maria.

The family hopes with this documentary, eyes and hearts are opened.

"Dontre was a man of love and even in his death we still love him. That's what gave us the strength to keep pushing and keep moving," said Dameion Perkins, Dontre Hamilton's brother.

Though time has passed, this film gives them renewed energy to continue their fight.

"I hope it really touches families that go through this situation and shows them that they can be leaders," Nate said.

The film will premiere on Monday. It is one of ten films chosen from nearly 1,000 submissions. It's part of the Documentary Feature Competition.