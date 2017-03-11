MILWAUKEE -- Feeling in the St. Patrick's Day spirit? There's plenty to do to celebrate the holiday in Milwaukee. Claire Hannon with Visit Milwaukee was in the WakeUp studio with information on all the fun.
Visit Milwaukee: St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the city
-
St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee: Celebrating at Mo’s Irish Pub
-
Enjoy a delicious corned beef recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day
-
Dispensation granted: Archbishop Listecki says Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day
-
March 11
-
Get your green on! St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Milwaukee on March 11th
-
-
“Everybody gets to celebrate:” Downtown Milwaukee gears up for 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Doors open to the public: Learn more about the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
-
Kramp hangs at Mo’s Irish Pub to preview the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Run before the crawl: Hundreds take part in ‘Jig Jog 4K’ ahead of Shamrock Shuffle
-
New twist on a St. Patrick’s Day tradition: See how to make pepper-apricot glazed corned beef
-
-
Parishioners celebrate birth of Jesus at Mass in Milwaukee, New York, the Vatican
-
“Don’t give up hope:” Father and his NICU son, now 18, visit new families at St. Joseph Hospital
-
New drug disposal program makes it easy for Milwaukee residents to get rid of unused prescriptions