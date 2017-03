WASHINGTON — The Wisconsin Badgers are leading the Northwestern Wildcats as they go head to head at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, Saturday afternoon, March 11th.

Timeout on the floor

Northwestern will shoot a pair of FTs after the break. Hayes & Koenig 5pts each for #Badgers. WIS 10, NU 2 | 14:26 1H — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

Northwestern working its way back into this one with a 5-0 spurt. Koenig has 8pts, Hayes has 7pts for the #Badgers. WIS 15, NU 8 | 11:45 1H — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

Showy with the quick trigger! 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZOoBMafxNF — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

Nigel Hayes with 9 points and 5 boards and the #Badgers are holding NU to just 35% shooting WIS 24, NU 15 | 6:31 1H pic.twitter.com/RQHGzeIJ7j — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

Showy to the rack! Zak Showalter with 8pts for the #Badgers, he's averaging 12.5pts over his last four games. WIS 27, NU 17 | 4:38 1H pic.twitter.com/8lbz3rCW6C — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

Wisconsin opens up a 12-point lead on Northwestern! Hayes has 10pts for the #Badgers, while Koenig & Showy have 8. WIS 29, NU 17 | 3:28 1H pic.twitter.com/9DvxR0tFq1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 11, 2017

If the Badgers win, they will head to Big Ten Championship Sunday afternoon, March 12th, to play Michigan.