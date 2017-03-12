Breaking: Email threat forces Jewish Community Center to be shut down

WHITEFISH BAY — The Jewish Community Center (JCC) is shut down once again due to an email threat on the facility.

The JCC in Whitefish Bay and other Jewish community centers around the nation have been targets of threats by phone and email over the last few weeks. To date, the threats have turned up nothing. The most recent threat to the JCC in Whitefish was resolved in just a couple of hours.

