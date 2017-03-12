× Celebration of his induction into Packers Hall of Fame: Donald Driver brings back Charity Softball Game!

GRAND CHUTE — The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is RETURNING this summer — one last time!

The Packers beloved all-time leading receiver and Super Bowl champion is going into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame this year, and he’s saying “thank you” to fans by hosting the charity softball game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Sunday, August 13th.

Game time is 1:05 p.m.

“When I first retired from the Green Bay Packers, I talked about touring the state of Wisconsin saying ‘thank you’ to fans for the incredible love and support during my career. This softball game holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to thank fans for all of their love and support while also raising money for charity. As I look back on my 14-year career with the Packers, and the huge part of my life that included marriage to my beautiful wife and birth of three amazing children, this game will be a fun time to reflect and celebrate with family, friends and fans that we have connected with over nearly 20 years,” Driver said in a statement issued by Lammi Sports Management.

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display “Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a hand out.”

According to Lammi Sports Management, Driver and Peta Murgatroyd, who won a Mirror Ball Trophy with Driver as her dance partner on Dancing with the Stars, will each draft a team of All-Stars to compete in the softball game. Green Bay Packers legends, NFL legends, celebrities, media personalities, Betina Driver, Donald Driver’s wife and other surprise guests will participate in the game.

Tickets for the softball game are $40 for a front row box seat, $30 for a standard box seat, $20 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $10 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables — which seat four — available at $200. The patio tables will include one autographed item signed by Donald Driver.

There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $80 per seat. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Fans may begin to purchase tickets for the Donald Driver Game at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22nd.

If you have already purchased tickets to the Jordy Nelson Charity Softball Game, there is an opportunity to purchase tickets for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game before the general public starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15th.

Online purchasers of tickets to the Jordy Nelson game will be emailed a code to allow access to the presale.

If you bought Jordy Nelson tickets in person or over the phone, please contact the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office between March 15th and March 22nd to order.

Tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office; or through the internet at www.timberrattlers.com.