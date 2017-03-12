Fire at home on Milwaukee’s north side leaves family homeless
MILWAUKEE — A fire at a home on Milwaukee’s north side leaves a family homeless.
The fire broke out in a home near 21st and Center shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th.
It’s not clear how many people were in the home at the time of the fire. However, no injuries have been reported.
Officials estimate the fire caused about $80,000 in damage.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.067808 -87.938719