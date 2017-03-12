Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin begins at 10pm

Fire at home on Milwaukee’s north side leaves family homeless

Posted 7:15 am, March 12, 2017, by

House fire at 21st and Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A fire at a home on Milwaukee’s north side leaves a family homeless.

The fire broke out in a home near 21st and Center shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th.

It’s not clear how many people were in the home at the time of the fire. However, no injuries have been reported.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $80,000 in damage.

