Friends of Art present Community Free Day at the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — You are invited to discover the many faces of portraiture at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Sunday, March 12th. It’s a Community Free Day thanks to Friends of Art from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gather inspiration for creating your own artworks from the portraits of people and animals in the Museum’s collection. Learn to draw facial features, sculpt with clay, enjoy music, and more during this activity-filled day.

