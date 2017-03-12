× Health care a topic of discussion as Sen. Baldwin, Rep. Sensenbrenner host town halls in SE WI

MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin hosted a town hall at Milwaukee Area Technical College on Sunday, March 12th.

Many of her constituents’ questions were focused on recent moves by President Donald Trump’s administration.

As for President Trump’s travel ban, Baldwin said she believes it makes the country far less safe, and she’s going to fight to get rid of it.

The main focus of the day was health care.

Baldwin said she is working to build a coalition to stop the move to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Health care was also the focus at Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner’s town halls. His tour across the state continued Sunday. He met with constituents in Hartford. On Saturday, he was in Germantown and Brookfield.

He has another event scheduled Monday in Wauwatosa.