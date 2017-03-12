“Indian Summer is coming:” Winter Powwow at State Fair Park celebrates Native American culture

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair Park Products Pavilion played host to the Indian Summer Festival’s “Winter Powwow” on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday, March 12th.

On Sunday morning, the Powwow began with a prayer service.

“It’s just a time for Milwaukee to come together,” Ronnie Preston, arena director with the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

The Winter Powwow is one of Indian Summer Inc.’s largest events.

“To show everybody ‘get ready, Indian Summer is coming,'” Preston said.

The purpose of the Winter Powwow and the Indian Summer Festival which takes place in September are to keep the traditions alive among Native Americans, and to educate other cultures.

“I think that it’s important for all of us to have these events and have these kinds of gatherings so that we welcome our non-native friends to come, eat with us, dance with us, sing with us, learn from us. This is who we are as people,” Preston said.

The Winter Powwow allowed Native Americans to showcase their tribal dances and traditional regalia.

“It’s a very beautiful thing that we have. We take pride in what we do with our regalia, the wearing of our eagle feathers,” Preston said.

More than two dozen vendors shared their hand-crafted art.

“I learned from my grandma when I was very young, so for me, it’s a way to carry on the legacy,” Wendy Roy with the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe said.

They also offered traditional Native American cuisine, like fry bread.

“One of the favorite things we do is we take the fry bread and we make it into Indian Tacos. We break it off, put it with the chili or beef and lettuce, cheese tomato`s with it,” John Fowlerner with the Native American Food Stand said.

The Indian Summer Festival is set for September 9th through the 11th. The event is billed as the largest Native American gathering of its kind in the country.