Martin Luther HS senior leads girl’s basketball team to state championship game

GREENDALE -- Emily Hafemann is a senior basketball player at Martin Luther high school in Greendale. This season she broke the school's scoring record surpassing 1,000 points. She also helped in leading the team to their first ever trip to the state championship in Green Bay. They ended up getting second place, losing in the championship game to Edgewood. Emily says she has always loved playing basketball. Both here sisters play. Her mom coached her in grade school. She still is deciding where she will go to college next year. But she says she will be playing basketball at whatever school she chooses. Emily says she is going to go to school for nursing. But also would like to try and coach in the future.

Emily Hafemann

Martin Luther HS

Senior

Basketball player