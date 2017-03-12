“Mother Nature has a nasty side!” After mild January, February, snow returns to SE WI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After a mild January and February, your drive to work on Monday morning, March 13th will offer a big dose of winter reality!

Officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works said they'd have 114 salt trucks hitting the roads at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 10:00 p.m. Sunday for ALL of southeastern Wisconsin. It continues until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday for inland counties, and 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for lakeshore counties.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said snow would overspread southeastern Wisconsin beginning Sunday night -- and it'll continue throughout the day Monday.

"It's a little bit late in the season, but Mother Nature has a bit of a nasty side to her!" Gene Precourt said.

At the True Value near 76th and Bradley Road in Milwaukee on Sunday, Precourt said he's ready!

"We've had a pretty soft season so far this year, but this one might change that. It could be the biggest of the season so far," Precourt said.

Sales were slow on Sunday, but Precourt said on Sunday he anticipates a busy Monday. Four to six inches of snow could fall in inland counties, with lake effect snow expected to create a mess along the lakeshore.

Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee said surprise spring-like temperatures in February boosted local tourism. Statewide, December and January saw huge spikes for winter events, while golf courses and museums were busy in February.

"You'll see a little drop-off in traffic during a snowstorm, but we've been very fortunate this year that we've had very few of those," Upchurch said.

Milwaukee may soon seem like a winter wonderland again -- but it'll be nothing compared with what's expected on the East Coast. The same system that'll hit us is expected to pummel areas like Boston -- dropping 18 inches of snow.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, DPW crews will be switched out and new drivers will take over.

The snowfall may not completely come to an end until Tuesday afternoon.