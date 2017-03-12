“Vendors really upped their game:” Turner Hall Ballroom hosts WEDMKE expo for 2nd year in a row

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom played host to the WEDMKE — Milwaukee’s newest wedding expo for the second year in a row.

The wedding showcase event featured 47 local vendors. Set up like a mini festival, it offered visitors an opportunity to shop around for wedding necessities while enjoying live music, food and even a Bloody Mary bar!

Organizers said interest is high as people continue to look for unique wedding ideas.

“I can tell you, at least with the vendors, they’ve really upped their game and they have really awesome booths this year, so people get really creative here and have a lot of fun ideas and maybe things that people have never seen before,” Ann Birkinbine, Turner Hall event coordinator said.

In 2016, the showcase drew a crowd of nearly 500.

