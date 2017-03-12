WATCH: April the giraffe is…STILL pregnant; officials report ‘significant’ baby/belly movement

NEW YORK — April the giraffe STILL has not given birth to her baby (as of Sunday, March 12th).

Officials at Animal Adventure Park said there was “significant” baby/belly movement early Sunday morning:

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, began streaming April to YouTube on February 23rd.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment, frequently tuning in to the Giraffe Cam. The 15-year-old long-legged YouTube star is expected to give birth any time now.

The park’s live stream was interrupted briefly in February hen YouTube pulled the feed after someone reported the images contained explicit material and nudity. Patch blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for the interruption.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day. April was elsewhere when she gave birth to her first three calves, and this one will be the Harpursville zoo’s first giraffe calf. Patch plans to hold an online naming competition for the baby after it’s born.