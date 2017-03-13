Monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras in southeast Wisconsin
Monitor any closings, cancellations or delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin until 1pm Tuesday

2 hurt, including child, following head-on collision on I-794 near Oklahoma Avenue

Posted 5:11 am, March 13, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Two people are hurt, including a child, following a head-on collision on I-794 near Oklahoma Avenue.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12th.

Officials say a vehicle crossed over the center line — and hit another vehicle.

A child and one of the drivers were both taken to the hospital. It is unclear what their condition is.

All eastbound lanes on I-794 at Carferry Drive were shut down as a result of the crash. It took crews all night to reopen those lanes.