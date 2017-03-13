Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
Caught on camera: Police try to identify driver of stolen vehicle left abandoned

March 13, 2017

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Police Department is trying to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle that was left abandoned at a Germantown Gas station.

The male driver of the vehicle and his female passenger were captured in the attached surveillance images.

The driver can be seen wearing a dark sweatshirt (or long sleeve shirt) that has a very distinct logo on the back. The female passenger is seen standing to the driver’s left wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with pink bands on the upper sleeve.

If you can help identify them, you’re urged to contact the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at: 1-800-232-0594.