× City of Milwaukee DPW: 269 pieces of equipment deployed to clear snow

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has indicated it has 269 pieces of equipment on main and side streets to clear the snow from our latest storm.

The DPW snow removal operation is in effect for 48-hour exception streets. Vehicles should be parked on the ODD side of the street Monday night, March 13 – beginning at 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The operation will be in effect for Tuesday, March 14th as well (park on the even side of the street).

In addition, the 4-inch rule will be effect beginning at 7:00 p.m. Monday night, March 13, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Because garbage trucks are being used for this plowing operation, most garbage and recycling collection work was suspended for Monday, March 13th.

Officials also offered this message to all city residents. Residents SHOULD NOT shovel, snow blow, or plow snow back into the streets.