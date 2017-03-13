“Commute was horrible:” Long duration late winter snowfall makes roads slick, driving dangerous

MILWAUKEE — According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, as of Monday afternoon, March 13th, anywhere from three inches (inland locations) to 12 inches of snow (along the lakeshore) fell in southeastern Wisconsin — and it wasn’t expected to taper off until Monday night in most locations. The snowfall led to slushy and slippery streets, and driving was tough for much of the day.

The snow began to fall on Sunday night, and continued to fall all day and into the night on Monday. The long duration of this storm made cleaning up the snow tough.

“It’s pretty messy out here. I work in Kenosha. I stayed home because the commute was horrible. I tried to drive it,” Emily Stocks said.

Stocks was one of many who didn’t have much luck out on the road on Monday morning.

“I also slipped and hit my head trying to get the snow off my car,” Stocks said.

There were multiple crashes reported across southeastern Wisconsin — the biggest on I-41 in Washington County, and on I-43 in Sheboygan County.

“94 west was pretty bad. I was probably going 25 all the way home,” a driver said.

From Sunday night through the Monday morning commute, there were more than 100 traffic incidents in the Milwaukee are.

“I saw a lot of people swerving on the roads,” Stocks said.

At one point, traffic maps were lit up in red Monday morning.

“With the timing of the snow and the snow amounts and the rate it was coming down, we certainly are seeing some challenges on the roadway. Turn on your lights. Get the snow off your vehicle before you go down. I’ve seen a number of igloos heading down the road where there’s a little hole they’re looking out of That’s illegal. Take the snow off your headlights. Make sure your not running through on a red and give yourself sufficient break room as you’re approaching,” Michael Pyritz, DOT spokesman said.

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works had 269 pieces of equipment on main and side streets, including garbage and salt trucks with plow blades mounted and endloaders.