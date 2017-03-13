Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
Coroner: Man found dead near Lake Mead was from Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified man found dead near a shoreline in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area as a 53-year-old tourist from Wisconsin.

The Clark County coroner said Monday it could take several weeks to determine what caused the death of Thomas A. Olsen of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Olsen’s body was found March 8 in the desert, not far from a rental car found parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.