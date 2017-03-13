“Crazy busy!” Late winter snowstorm has plow drivers seeing green after mild January, February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The flakes were flying across SE WI on Monday, March 13th -- with totals over 10 inches reported across the area. While the snow created problems for some, it brought business for others.

For many, snow on a Monday morning meant long commutes, and slippery roads.

For Justin and Marie McKillingin, the snow meant Monday would be a busy one.

"It's been crazy busy today," Marie McKillingin said.

McKillingin and her husband own a plow company called J-M Mowin' and More. They are subcontractors for Plowz and Mowz Snow and Grass Removal -- a company that takes requests for service through a smartphone app.

"It's an app on our phone, so they don't usually call you very often. We have an account set up through them and it just alerts us on our phone," Marie McKillingin said.

Not long after that request comes in, they show up at your address and begin plowing.

"Oh, we were excited. Once you see kind of what the inch tally is -- it's prep mode," Justin McKillingin said.

Justin and Marie McKillingin said business this winter has been down, due to little snowfall -- but on Monday, they were going non-stop. This late winter snow storm meant business.

"We've probably done about 10 today, and we'll probably do about 10 more," Marie McKillingin said.

"You know I did at first, but now keep going I couldn't even tell you. It's definitely going to be a nice couple of days though," Justin McKillingin said.

They said they expect a lot of repeat customers as the snow kept falling Monday, and they said they wouldn't stop plowing until all of the snow was out of the way.

