Fire hazards: A room by room guide to preventing your family home from a fire

Posted 10:29 am, March 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is in the air -- which means many people are about to do some spring cleaning. And as you clear things out, it's a good time to make sure you've eliminated common fire hazards from your home. Katie Horrigan with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with a room by room checklist.

Home fires account for nearly 85 percent of fire-related deaths, so it`s important to be diligent about fire safety in your home. And sadly, every day, at least one child dies in a home fire. With spring cleaning, as you go room by room, go through this checklist together as a family to make sure everyone knows and understands how to keep your home safe from fire hazards.

LIVING AREAS:
• Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home.
• Put smoke alarms in or near rooms where people sleep.
• Test smoke alarms each month. Change batteries once a year or sooner if the alarm chirps.
• Practice with your kids. Teach them what to do if they hear the smoke alarms go off at home.

Additional fire prevention tips for living areas:
• Have your chimney cleaned and inspected annually if you plan to use it.
• Maintain a 3-foot safety zone around the fireplace, and use a fire-proof screen in front of your fireplace.
• Keep lamps and candles away from drapes and fabrics.
• NEVER leave lit candles unattended. Always blow them out before going to sleep.

 