Germania restoration on course for July completion

MILWAUKEE — Pre-leasing has begun for apartments in the historic Germania building in downtown Milwaukee.

The building on Plankinton and Wells is being restored. The empty office space is being converted into apartments.

The building will also include retail space on the first floor.

Germania will have 90 units, 46 which will be for low-income residents.

The building is on course to be completed in July.

