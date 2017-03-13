Images that inspire confidence: Smitten Boudoir is a division of Dana Dufek Photography

Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
Posted 10:28 am, March 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Be honest for a moment, ladies. Do you ever catch yourself saying things like, "I'll splurge on that dress after losing another ten pounds." Or maybe, "if I could just get ride of this back fat, I'd be happy with how I look in a swimsuit.? No more! What if we stopped that and instead embraced who we are today. Right now.

Tough to do?

Maybe you need to see yourself in a different light. Nicole Koglin recently had the pleasure of visiting "Smitten Boudoir" studios where photographer Dana Dufek explained the powerful transformation that takes place during a Boudoir photo shoot.

Smitten Boudoir is a division of Dana Dufek Photography.

At Smitten Boudoir, we believe that each photography session should do more than result in beautiful images. We believe that each session should be an opportunity to empower, inspire confidence, and celebrate!