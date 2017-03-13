Images that inspire confidence: Smitten Boudoir is a division of Dana Dufek Photography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Be honest for a moment, ladies. Do you ever catch yourself saying things like, "I'll splurge on that dress after losing another ten pounds." Or maybe, "if I could just get ride of this back fat, I'd be happy with how I look in a swimsuit.? No more! What if we stopped that and instead embraced who we are today. Right now.

Tough to do?

Maybe you need to see yourself in a different light. Nicole Koglin recently had the pleasure of visiting "Smitten Boudoir" studios where photographer Dana Dufek explained the powerful transformation that takes place during a Boudoir photo shoot.

About Smitten Boudoir (website)