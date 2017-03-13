Lake Effect Snow WARNING in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow WARNING for parts of southeast Wisconsin.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee Counties expires at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14th.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning for Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee Counties expires at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14th.

An additional 5 to 8 inches is expected, bringing the storm total to 9 to 15 inches by Tuesday afternoon.The snow will be dry and powdery inland, possibly a bit wetter toward the lake, according to the National Weather Service.

915 am – moderate to heavy snow along the Lakeshore, drive carefully! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/ZUOBrKghQb — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) March 13, 2017

A Lake Effect Snow Warning means significant amounts of lake- effect snow are forecast that will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Lake-effect snow showers typically align themselves in bands and will likely be intense enough to drop one to several inches of snow per hour for several hours.

Visibilities vary greatly and can drop to zero within minutes. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.