Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on bag at Mitchell Airport; passenger allowed to continue

MILWAUKEE — A loaded firearm was found in a carry-on bag at General Mitchell International Airport Monday morning, March 13th, according to a release from the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, a 9mm caliber Ruger LC9, loaded with seven rounds, was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag during X-ray screening at the C Concourse security checkpoint.

Per standard procedure, TSA alerted local law enforcement. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the weapon and interviewed the passenger, who was later allowed to continue.

“This is the third firearm TSA has found at an MKE security checkpoint so far this year,” said TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay in the statement. “Firearms can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container.” Firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through security checkpoints, but can travel in checked bags.

According to the TSA, nationwide, officers found 3,391 firearms in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints in 2016, a 28 percent increase over 2015.

There were 12 firearms found at MKE checkpoints in 2016, up from six in 2015, according to the TSA.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint. The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded is $1,500. Any determination about a criminal charge is up to law enforcement.