Medical examiner investigates deaths of 2 men who collapsed while removing snow

Posted 5:38 pm, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46PM, March 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating the deaths of two men on Monday, March 13th. Both collapsed while removing snow, a tweet indicated.

The victims are a 64-year-old man and a 76-year-old man.

Officials say the 64-year-old man collapsed while shoveling snow on Park Ave. in South Milwaukee. He was pronounced dead shortly before 11:00 a.m.

The 76-year-old man collapsed while snow blowing on Milwaukee’s south side. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. 

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.