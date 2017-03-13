× Milwaukee Bucks fall to Memphis Grizzlies 113-93

MEMPHIS — Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 on Monday night.

The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season. Memphis shot 52 percent for the game, including 14 of 27 from deep.

Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Mike Conley had 20 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while Tony Allen scored 15 points. Zach Randolph finished with 14 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, while Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 off the bench. Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova finished with 13 points each for Milwaukee, which started a six-game trip against Western Conference teams.

Milwaukee trailed by 17 in the third quarter but chipped away to pull within 94-87 with just under seven minutes remaining. Then Randolph bullied his way inside for two baskets, and the Grizzlies reclaimed a double-digit lead before coasting to the end.

Memphis, which struggled mightily from the field during its losing streak, set the tone early. The Grizzlies connected on 52 percent of their shots overall and converted 9 of 16 from outside the arc while building a 12-point advantage.

Carter hit six shots in the first half, including four from outside the arc and a reverse dunk. He had 16 points as Memphis carried a 61-51 lead into the break.