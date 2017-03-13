× NCAA March Madness returns to BMO Harris Bradley Center — for the last time

MILWAUKEE — The BMO Harris Bradley Center is gearing up to host NCAA Tournament games for the final time.

More than 55,000 people are expected to attend the games on Thursday, March 16th and Saturday, March 18th — which is expected to give a big financial boost to hotels, bars and restaurants downtown.

No. 5 seed Iowa State and No. 12 seed Nevada will face off Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 4 seed Purdue and No. 13 seed Vermont will play Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 4 Butler will face No. 13 Winthrop Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 5 Minnesota and No. 12 Middle Tennessee will also face off Thursday in Milwaukee.

