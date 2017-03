× NEW closure on I-41 near 41/45 split in Richfield after multiple traffic incidents

RICHFIELD — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon, March 13th there is a NEW closure on I-41 as a result of multiple traffic incidents related to the snow.

The two left lanes of I-41/US 45 northbound are CLOSED at Cedar Creek near Richfield — near the I-41/45 split.

This, as of 2:30 p.m.