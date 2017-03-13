Numerous spinouts and accidents: Storm expected to linger in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — Travel headaches, the rumble of snow plows and the hum of snow blowers are stark reminders that winter isn't over just yet.

Numerous spinouts and accidents on the interstate system in Milwaukee County snarled early commuter traffic Monday as more than 100 plow trucks hit the highways and main roads in the metro area. Six to 8 inches of snow is expected in counties near Lake Michigan through Tuesday.

In western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until Monday afternoon. A half foot of snow is expected across the Coulee Region.