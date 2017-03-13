× Drivers, exercise caution! Over 100 DPW trucks hit the roads amid Winter Weather Advisory

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Public Works tells FOX6 News 112 salt trucks are on the streets Monday morning, March 13th while southeast Wisconsin remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday.

The DPW says they’ll tackle the main roads first and then side streets. The weather will dictate how long crews will be out.

Another important safety reminder is to give those salt trucks plenty of space if you are heading out.

Meantime, several accidents have been reported on the roads and highways of southeast Wisconsin.

Whoa. Emergency crews will be busy today. 8 crashes reported already! @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/Ojg4HF6Mf0 — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) March 13, 2017

Tough start to a snow-covered Monday across WI…some crashes on the freeway in the #Milwaukeetraffic area. #takeitslow #parkthephone pic.twitter.com/mqdf4p1G0E — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 13, 2017

