PICTURES: School bus gets stuck in snow after sliding off roadway near Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A school bus got stuck in the freshly fallen snow on Monday, March 13th after it slid off the roadway on Edge O Woods Drive near Cedarbrg.

The below photos were shared with FOX6 News by Charlie Radkte.

FOX6 News was told there were no passengers on the Riteway bus — only the driver. No one was hurt.

There were several traffic incidents throughout the day on Monday after snow began falling on Sunday night. As many as 15 inches of snow fall in southeastern Wisconsin — that total from Newburg.

PHOTO GALLERY