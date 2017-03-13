× Potbelly Sandwich Shop COMING to Mayfair Mall!

WAUWATOSA — Potbelly Sandwich Shop is coming to Mayfair Mall!

According to Potbelly officials, the new location will open on Tuesday, March 21st.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is known for its made-to-order sandwiches, salads and live, local music.

The Potbelly location inside Mayfair Mall will offer the toasty, delicious sandwiches you have come to know and love, such as the signature “A Wreck®” and the “Grilled Chicken and Cheddar.” Customers can also enjoy hearty salads, a rotating selection of soups, freshly baked cookies and famous hand-dipped milkshakes.

The Wauwatosa shop will also feature the new Turkey Fresco sandwich made from all-natural, slow-roasted, hand pulled turkey, topped with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and basil mayonnaise.

Officials are HIRING for the new store, which will employ a staff of about 25.

An “Oven Warming” event will be held on Monday, March 20th from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in celebration of the new location. For a $5 cash donation, guests can enjoy a toasty warm sandwich, chips and a fountain beverage. 100% of proceeds will benefit Eisenhower Elementary.

The Wauwatosa shop will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Delivery service will start opening day and will be available Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with minimum orders of $25.

The new shop is located at 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Suite 430 in Wauwatosa.