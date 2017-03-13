Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
LIVE VIDEO: See the snow pile up with the FOX6 Snow Stick web cam
Lake effect snow WARNING for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington Cos until 1pm Tuesday
Monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras in southeast Wisconsin
Monitor any closings, cancellations or delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin until 1pm Tuesday

Recognize her? Police seek suspect after attempted armed robbery at US Bank

Posted 2:09 pm, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:13PM, March 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at US Bank that happened on March 4th.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the US Bank near 27th and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

Police say a female suspect came into the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. The suspect then took the note back and fled the scene without taking anything.

The suspect is described as a black female, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, standing 5’5”-5’7” tall, with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hat with “Milwaukee” on the front and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.