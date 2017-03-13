Recognize her? Police seek suspect after attempted armed robbery at US Bank

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at US Bank that happened on March 4th.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the US Bank near 27th and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

Police say a female suspect came into the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. The suspect then took the note back and fled the scene without taking anything.

The suspect is described as a black female, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, standing 5’5”-5’7” tall, with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hat with “Milwaukee” on the front and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.