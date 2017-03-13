Recognize this guy? Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Scott Beer & Liquor located near 33rd and Scott.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10th.

Police say the male suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the cash register. The employee handed the money to the suspect and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 24-years-old, 160-170 pounds, 5’10” tall, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red/blue checkered scarf, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black pea coat, and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.