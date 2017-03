× Snow Emergency declared in Village of Pleasant Prairie until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie effective immediately and remaining in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14th.

During a Snow Emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets. All Snow Emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period.

For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, CLICK HERE.