× Snow in SE WI, expected Nor’easter impacts flights at General Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — With snow falling all day on Monday, March 13th, there were numerous delays at General Mitchell International Airport.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 5,700 flights have been canceled since Sunday, and that number continued to climb on Monday.

Nearly 3,900 have been preemptively canceled Tuesday, and some have been canceled on Wednesday as well. The majority are flights headed out to the East Coast — from Washington, D.C. through New England, with a blizzard headed quickly toward the Northeast.

If you’re set to fly this week, you should check with your airline. CLICK HERE to access arrival/departure information at Mitchell Airport.