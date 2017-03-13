Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
Zoo staff are “noting and documenting significant changes” in April the Giraffe

Posted 3:22 pm, March 13, 2017

April the Giraffe (Monday, March 13th)

NEW YORK — Staff at the Animal Adventure Park in New York State have been noting and documenting significant changes for April the Giraffe on Monday, March 13th.

Around 11:45 a.m.CDT, the veterinarian was called and paid a visit. Another visit will be made in a few hours, according to the adventure park’s Facebook page.

Officials say staff is taking precautions, with many members remaining on site this evening through the Monday blizzard. They cannot confirm active labor at this time.

