April the Giraffe getting bigger, more active kicking detected

NEW YORK — April the giraffe STILL has not given birth to her baby. Staff at the Animal Adventure Park in New York State continue to note and document significant changes for April the Giraffe on Tuesday, March 14th.

According to zoo staff, behavior observed at 3:30 a.m. CDT did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, began streaming April to YouTube on February 23rd.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day. April was elsewhere when she gave birth to her first three calves, and this one will be the Harpursville zoo’s first giraffe calf. Patch plans to hold an online naming competition for the baby after it’s born.