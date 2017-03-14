Bartolotta Fireworks, as it stands, is closing — becoming part of Wolverine Fireworks

MILWAUKEE — Bartolotta Fireworks is closing, and will become part of Wolverine Fireworks.

The below statement was issued to FOX6 News on Tuesday night, March 14th by Jeff Bartolotta.

“As co-owner and President of Bartolotta Fireworks, I want to first thank you for your continued business and loyalty over the years. Together we have created years of “New Family Traditions” throughout the Midwest. You have become an extension of our family having been there through joy and sorrow over the years. Together we’ve surprised you with the child-like spontaneity of Art in the Sky, and you’ve surprised us with your support, loyalty and even your prayers.

It comes with great sadness that I have to inform you Bartolotta Fireworks (as it stands) is closing. I am, however, very excited to announce that Bartolotta Fireworks is becoming Wolverine Fireworks. As the largest distributor of firework products, Wolverine Fireworks has long been a valued friend and colleague of the industry.

Moving forward, I will remain your contact for your Wolverine Fireworks displays. It is important to note that business will continue to operate with the same level of professionalism and safety as it has for the last 39 years. I will personally ensure that as valued customers, your needs are not just met, they’re exceeded.

I love fireworks and look forward to continuing to entertain and work with all of you. Thank you again for your loyalty and support.”