× City of Milwaukee: 4-inch rule lifted, snow removal operation ongoing

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has lifted the 4-inch rule effective Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Residents are advised that a DPW snow removal operation is still ongoing.

Residents must park on the even side of the street by 11:00 p.m. tonight (March 14) on 48-hour exceptions streets.