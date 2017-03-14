× City of Milwaukee garbage and recycling collections resume; crews to work extended shifts

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has resumed garbage and recycling collections on Tuesday, March 14th.

Collections are running ONE DAY BEHIND. Residents scheduled for a Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14 pick-up should still take their carts to the curb for eventual collection today or Wednesday, March 15.

DPW crews will work extended shifts beginning Tuesday, March 14 all week to catch up on collections.

Residents with scheduled garbage collection Wednesday through Friday should plan to take their cart(s) to the curb the night before their scheduled day to ensure that crews working earlier hours can access and collect their garbage.

City officials ask that residents be patient. Crews are working to catch up on garbage collections following this recent snowstorm. Leave your full cart at the curb – your garbage will be collected.

For information on garbage and recycling schedules by address, please call (414) 286-CITY or check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/mpw.

REMINDER: The City of Milwaukee has a year-round set-out policy for garbage carts – residents who have curb pick-up must take their carts to the curb. DPW recommends taking the garbage cart to the curb the night before collection, as crews may be starting earlier in the morning in order to catch up on their routes.

For alley pick-up, residents must shovel out their carts so DPW crews can access them for uninterrupted service.