Racine, Pleasant Prairie snow emergencies in effect through early Wednesday

RACINE — Due to the significant snowfall Tuesday, March 14th, the Department of Public Works has declared a snow emergency for the City of Racine beginning at 6:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15th.

The snow emergency means you are not allowed to park on either side of the streets — and all cars must be parked on the odd side of all local streets beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Parking restrictions during this time will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from streets before the start of the morning commute. For more information on the Racine restrictions, CLICK HERE.

In Pleasant Prairie, officials extended the current snow emergency — which will now remain in effect until 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15th.

During a snow emergency in Pleasant Prairie, no parking is allowed on village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, visit http://www.pleasantprairieonline.com/services/publicworks/snowplowing.asp.